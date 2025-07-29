The country’s civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), initiated disciplinary action against Air India after it was found that the airline’s aircraft emergency slide inspections were overdue, minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed Parliament in a written reply on Monday. Action taken as AI emergency slide inspection overdue: MoS

Mohol said the issue came to light in an audit conducted by DGCA.

Replying to DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on a question if the government was aware of the airline’s aircraft being allowed to fly with overdue emergency slide inspections, weeks before the Air India 171 crash, Mohol stated, “During the audit of M/s Air India, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has found that inspection of emergency slide was overdue. DGCA immediately grounded the aircraft till the required rectification was carried out. DGCA has initiated enforcement action against Air India and the responsible personnel as per Enforcement Policy and Procedure Manual of DGCA.”

He, however, did not give details of the audit.

The AI 171 flight that was to operate from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, London crashed moments after take-off on June 12, after which the aviation regulator asked the airline to conduct a series of checks not only on the B787s, the make of the aircraft involved in the crash, but also on its other widebody aircraft.

Mohol said DGCA ensures compliance by airlines with all safety and maintenance standards through the mechanism of conducting spot checks and night surveillance of airlines and their personnel.

“In case of a violation, DGCA takes enforcement action in accordance with procedures prescribed in Enforcement Policy and Procedure Manual. The enforcement action consists of warning, suspension, cancellation, including imposition of financial penalty to the airlines/ personnel. DGCA officials are well trained to perform the oversight and enforcement function,” his reply read.