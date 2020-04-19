e-paper
Home / India News / Actor Ajaz Khan arrested for comments during Facebook live, faces serious charges  

Actor Ajaz Khan arrested for comments during Facebook live, faces serious charges  

Gajanan Kabdule, senior police inspector at Khar police station confirmed the arrest. “The accused has posted an objectionable post on Facebook and Twitter and we have arrested him. Investigations are currently on,” said Kabdule.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 08:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
According to Khar police, Khan made objectionable comments in a Facebook live session following which he was called to the police station on April 18 for an inquiry and was later arrested.(ANI)
         

Actor Ajaz Khan of ‘Big Boss 7’ fame was arrested by Mumbai’s Khar police on Saturday for promoting enmity between two groups and for waging ‘war against the country’. These charges, if proved, could see him face a tenure in the jail extending to a life sentence.

According to Khar police, Khan made objectionable comments in a Facebook live session following which he was called to the police station on April 18 for an inquiry and was later arrested. Khar police booked him under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gajanan Kabdule, senior police inspector at Khar police station confirmed the arrest. “The accused has posted an objectionable post on Facebook and Twitter and we have arrested him. Investigations are currently on,” said Kabdule.

Adil Khatri, Khan’s advocate said, “The police have applied very serious sections on him, which are baseless. They applied section 121 Indian Penal Code which is a very serious section and in this, the accused may be punished with life imprisonment.” 

