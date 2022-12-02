Actor Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case linked to conman Sukesh| Video

Amid the ongoing probe in the ₹200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, actor Nora Fatehi on Friday appeared before the officials of the Enforcement Directorate. The 30-year-old has been earlier questioned in the case linked to the conman, who has also been at the centre of a political row between the AAP and the BJP.

In September, when she was questioned, Nora had told the officials she had no details on an event that was on the radar. “Nora Fatehi says she didn't know that the event where she was invited to in Chennai had links to this crime syndicate. But everything will have to be seen, how were the car and gifts that she had received used. We'll reach a conclusion only with a proper probe,” Ravindra Yadav, special CP, Crime/EoW, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. She was also questioned about gifts she received from Sukesh, reports had suggested. “She was also asked who all she had met or connected with over the phone during that period," ANI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, 32, has been accused of purchasing gifts for Fernandez which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about ₹200 crore.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has also been questioned in the case, and was named as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate. The actor was also mobbed outside the court last month after she got bail in the case.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

