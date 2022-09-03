Nora Fatehi cooperated but…: Cops on car, gifts she received from conman Sukesh

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi cooperated with the investigation into an extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar but there remain few unanswered questions, a senior official said. The Moroccan Canadian actress was questioned at the Mandir Marg office of the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing for nearly six hours on Friday.

Ravindra Yadav, special CP, Crime/EoW, said that Nora Fatehi was called in to strengthen the case by questioning the characters related to the crime syndicate being operated by Sukesh from jail, reported ANI.

Sukesh is accused of cheating several people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh's wife Aditi Singh. He was allegedly running an extortion racket worth ₹200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

The official said the police may need to call Nora for further questioning as a few questions remain unanswered. He said that the investigation is going on to find out all the links and people involved in the main conspiracy.

“Nora Fatehi says she didn't know that the event where she was invited to in Chennai had links to this crime syndicate. But everything will have to be seen, how were the car and gifts that she had received used. We'll reach a conclusion only with a proper probe,” Yadav added.

Reports suggest that Nora Fatehi was asked questions related to Sukesh and the gifts she received from him.“She was also asked who all she had met or connected with over the phone during that period," ANI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Sukesh’s wife Leena Maria Paul had reportedly approached Nora through a manager for a nail art function. As the duo came closer, Sukesh gifted the actress a BMW car, expensive phones, and other gifts, reported ANI quoting the officer.

“Nora has also cleared that she did not know Chandrashekhar was in jail or that the gifts are being bought from proceeds of crime. She said she also had not visited Chandrashekhar in jail," ANI quoted the officer as saying.

She had earlier recorded her statements on September 13 and October 14, 2021, with the Enforcement Directorate, where she had acknowledged receiving gifts from Sukesh and his actor wife Leena.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON