Actor Vijay Babu gets pre-arrest bail in sex assault case from Kerala high court

Actor-producer Vijay Babu was granted a pre-arrest bail by the Kerala High Court yet again in a sexual assault case. The actor has been told to appear before the investigators when asked. He has also reportedly been asked not to contact the complainant by any means, or make any claims linked to her or the family. He will also have to seek permission for leaving the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Malayalam actor who made her debut in Babu’s film had filed a complaint on April 22, accusing him of sexually abusing her several times by promising her roles and forcing her to take drugs.

Another case was later filed against Babu for identifying the complainant by name on social media.

During the hearings in the case, the 46-year-old actor's lawyers told the court that he has been cooperating in the probe.

In May, the external affairs ministry had impounded the passport of the Malayalam actor. “After his passport was cancelled, we pressed for his extradition, and anticipating trouble, he slipped out of the UAE a couple of days back,” Kochi Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakkilam had said at that time. “We are monitoring his movements. It will be better for him to surrender and face the law of the land,” the commissioner said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, in April, a lookout notice was issued against him after he was accused the identity of the complainant.

Amid uproar over the case, he had also visited Dubai and was questioned soon after his return. “I have immense faith in the judiciary. I hope I can prove my innocence,” he had said at the time.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail