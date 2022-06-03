Court extends Kerala actor Babu protection from arrest till June 7
The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended till June 7 the interim protection from arrest given to Malayalam movie producer and actor Vijay Babu, who is accused in a rape case.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas while extending the interim protection made it clear that it was subject to the conditions that Babu will not influence the victim nor talk to the media.
During the proceedings, the court was informed by the prosecution that questioning of the actor-producer was continuing.
Babu’s lawyers told the court that he was cooperating with the investigation.
The actor-producer landed at Cochin International Airport on Wednesday and hours later on the same day appeared before the police for questioning as directed by the high court.
The high court, on May 31, while restraining the police and immigration department from arresting him till June 2 had directed Babu to appear before the investigating officer immediately after arriving here.
After he appeared before the police on June 1, he was questioned for several hours.
The court’s directions had come on a plea moved by Babu seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case against him.
In his plea, Babu has alleged that the rape case has been filed against him to blackmail him.
He has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the victim’s identity through a Facebook live session.
He has claimed that he was innocent and was “highly aggrieved” by the one-sided approach of the authorities to make him a “scapegoat for the purpose of news and the media.” As the producer, who is also the founder of the production company Friday Film House, disclosed the survivor’s name and identity, which is an offence, another case was also slapped on him.
The woman, who appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu’s production house, lodged a complaint with the police on April 22 and detailed through a Facebook post the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor for the past one-and-half months.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics