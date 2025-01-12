Menu Explore
Actors Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati booked for ‘illegal’ demolition of hotel

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 12, 2025 09:33 PM IST

Besides the uncle-nephew duo, two other members of the family have been booked for the January 2024 demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Police on Sunday booked prominent Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati and three members of his family for the “illegal” demolition of a hotel which they had leased to another person.

Indian Telugu actor Daggubati Venkatesh poses for a photograph as he arrives at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. (AP Photo /Rajanish Kakade)(AP)
Besides Venkatesh, police have booked his nephew Rana Daggubati, who played the principal antagonist in the film “Baahubali.” Rana's father Suresh, a film producer, and brother Abhiram, a producer himself, have also been booked.

The action was taken a day after a local court directed the police to file a case against the Daggubatis.

What is the case?

The case pertains to the January 2024 demolition by the Daggubati family of their Deccan Kitchen Hotel, which was located in Hyderabad's Film Nagar area.

Also Read: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces Cabinet sub-committee 'to resolve problems of Telugu cinema' amid Pushpa 2 case

However, an individual named Nanda Kumar, to whom the property had been leased, approached the court stating that Deccan Kitchen was razed despite an injunction pending from the City Civil Court and against orders from the Telangana high court.

Nanda Kumar also claimed he suffered a loss of 20 crore due to the demolition. The local court then ordered the police to investigate the matter.

Nanda Kumar is an accused in the alleged poaching of MLAs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now the Bharat Rashtra Samithi) in 2022.

Also Read: 'Whole' Telugu film industry to meet Telangana govt in crucial meet to ease 'soured' ties following Allu Arjun arrest

In November 2022, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) razed a portion of the Deccan Kitchen Hotel, as well as adjoining structures constructed by Kumar, alleging these were "unauthorised."

Subsequently, in July 2023, the Telangana high court had sought an explanation from GHMC for the action and ordered the Hyderabad civic body to maintain the status quo.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
