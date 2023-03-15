Adani crisis: Kharge taunts ED with 'address of Modi ji's friend' tweet

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged that the government was stopping the opposition leaders from handing over a detailed letter to the Enforcement Directorate urging the agency to probe into the damaging allegations against embattled Adani Group. Kharge asserted that all opposition parties are unanimous on the demand for of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into what he called “mega scam” involving billionaire Gautam Adani.

Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK MP TR Baalu, BRS MP K. Keshava Rao and other opposition MPs during a march from Parliament House to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We are going to hand over a detailed letter to ED to investigate the mega-scam involving Modi ji's "best friend"- Adani. But the government is stopping us," Kharge said in a tweet.

“Why has the ED, which continuously raids the opposition parties, forgotten the address of Modi ji's friend?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leaders of several opposition parties were stopped by the police at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi as they took out a protest march from Parliament House to hand over a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue.

Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK MP TR Baalu, BRS MP K. Keshava Rao and other opposition MPs during a march from Parliament House to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.(PTI)

The police said the opposition MPs cannot march forward as Section 144 CrPC was imposed in the area.

"Opposition MPs of nearly 18 parties want to give a memorandum to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue, but the government is not allowing us to march forward and the police have stopped us at Vijay Chowk," Kharge told reporters.

"We want to present our case to ED for a detailed investigation on the Adani issue and we will keep trying to march forward," the Congress chief said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister G Kishan Reddy rejected Kharge's claims saying the government don't need to stop Congress and it is “ready to discuss the issue openly,” reported ANI.

“Elections are here so they need to do something. They disrespect institutions & agencies of the country, this is very wrong. This party has no right to speak. They disrespect democracy & speak against the nation abroad. They work against the nation,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON