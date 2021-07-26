Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Biocon Biologics gets license to manufacture antibody treatment for Covid-19
india news

Biocon Biologics gets license to manufacture antibody treatment for Covid-19

US-based Adagio Therapeutics has allowed the company to manufacture and commericalise the ADG20-based treatment in India, as well as in select markets.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Biocon (Hemant Mishra/Mint File Photo)

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of the Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical firm Biocon, announced on Monday it has received an "exclusive license" from the US-based Adagio Therapeutics to manufacture and commercialise an antibody-based treatment for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India and select markets.

Also Read | Monoclonal antibody cocktail: Glimmer of hope against Covid-19

"ADG20, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses, is in global clinical development by Adagio as a single agent for the treatment and prevention of Covid-19, which is caused by SARS-CoV-2, its variants, and future variants that may emerge," a Biocon Biologics' statement read. The statement also noted that ADG20 is "uniquely poised" to address the need for an effective, safe and convenient therapy for Covid-19.

This, it said, is due to the antibody's potential to address "resistant" variants, including the Delta variant, as well as its ability to be administered as a single, intramuscular injection. Also, according to initial data, ADG20 can provide rapid and durable protection from Covid-19 for up to 12 months, the statement said.

Also Read | Eli Lilly receives emergency-use approval for antibody drugs to treat Covid-19

Biocon Biologics executive chairperson hailed its partnership with Adagio Therapeutics. "We are very proud to partner with Adagio in our shared mission to provide affordable access to a best-in-class antibody therapy for SARS-CoV-2. This partnership between the two sides aligns our joint vision of bringing superior biologic therapies to patients in low and middle-income countries," Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Under the terms of the deal, Biocon can seek clinical and nonclinical data from Adagio's emergency use authorisation (EUA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Adagio is likely to seek EUA in the US by as early as the first quarter of 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
biocon kiran mazumdar-shaw covid-19 antibody treatment
TRENDING NEWS

85 Days of Night

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP