Eli Lilly receives emergency-use approval for antibody drugs to treat Covid-19

Eli Lilly and Company, India, a subsidiary of the US biopharmaceutical major, on Tuesday announced that it received permission for restricted emergency use of its antibody drugs in India to treat coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The combination of bamlanivimab 700mg and etesevimab 1,400mg, has been allowed in India for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19.

“We are pleased that we have another innovative treatment option to offer India’s healthcare providers who continue to be at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19. Lilly is committed to contributing to the alleviation of the Covid-19 pandemic in India and around the world. We will continue to assess and evaluate how our existing portfolio and ongoing research can benefit patients with Covid-19,” said Luca Visini, managing director, India subcontinent, Lilly India.

Bamlanivimab and etesevimab together can be administered via injection in a restricted manner to adults and paediatric patients (12 years and older, weighing at least 40kg) in an emergency at hospitals to treat of mild to moderate Covid-19.

The eligible patients should have a positive result of the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) of direct Sars-CoV-2 viral testing, and be at high risk for progressing to severe Covid-19 and, or hospitalisation, and should not require oxygen.

According to the company statement, Lilly is engaging in active dialogue with the Indian government and regulatory authorities to donate bamlanivimab and etesevimab in order to speed up access and provide treatment options for patients with Covid-19.

Bamlanivimab and etesevimab together have been authorised for emergency use in the US and select EU countries for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19.

In May, Lilly also received permission for the emergency use of rheumatoid arthritis drug, baricitinib, in combination with antiviral remdesivir, for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Since then, Lilly has donated at least 650,000 tablets of baricitinib to the Indian government and issued eight voluntary licenses to Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers of generic medicines to accelerate and expand the availability of baricitinib to patients in India.