Adhir Chowdhury writes to Om Birla over Rahul's ‘uncomfortable questions’ to PM

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla over matter related to “incorrected debates” published by the Secretary General that removed a “major portion” of Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary speech. Referring to the Article 105(1) of the Constitution, the Congress MP said that it provides immunity to the parliamentarians to say “anything” in the Houses.

“In the incorrected debates published by the Secretary General, a major portion of the speech of Rahul Gandhi was removed in such a way that the whole speech becomes unintelligible,” he said in the letter.

He urged the Speaker to revisit his decision to expunge portions of Rahul Gandhi's speech. Earlier, Chowdhury told the news agency ANI that Rahul Gandhi's questions were “uncomfortable” and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never faces the media because he doesn't want to listen to such questions.

"The allegation was not raised by the Congress party but by an internationally renowned organisation Hindenburg research paper. According to their reports, there has been fraud and there have been great financial irregularities," the Congress MP told ANI on allegations of PM Modi's connection with Adani Group and the conglomerate's involvement in manipulating the stock market.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and alleged him of protecting Gautam Adani. On the Prime Minister's reply during his Motion of Thanks speech, the Congress MP said he is not satisfied with it. "I am not satisfied with the PM's speech. However, it has revealed the truth. His speech had nothing about an inquiry (into the Adani Group in the wake of the Hindenburg report). It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani)," Rahul Gandhi told the media.

(With ANI inputs)

