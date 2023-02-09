Watch: 'You can't call an honourable MP Pappu,' Amit Shah to Adhir Chowdhury

As Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury cornered the Centre in the Lok Sabha, he said Rahul Gandhi has proved that no matter how much you try to make him 'pappu', he has made you 'pappu'. "Rahul Gandhi khud aapko pappu bana diya," Adhir Chowdhury said. To this, Union home minister Amit Shah protested and said, "Respected Speaker, he can't call an honourable MP (Rahul Gandhi) pappu." Lok Sabha members burst out into laughter after Amit Shah's statement.

"You know in what context I said that," Adhir Chowdhury said.

As Adhir Chowdhury continued his Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, he said, "Rahul Gandhi has hit the right spot and due to it, there is commotion in BJP. For the first time, a ruling party is advocating for an industrialist. We're not saying this on our own. It has come in the Hindenburg report and we are raising the issue. What's wrong with that?"

The Congress leader also raised the China issue and said after the 1962 India-China war, the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru agreed to a discussion on a request by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but the present BJP government says no to a debate for a discussion on Chinese "incursions" into India. "A few days ago there was a meeting of DGs and IGs in Delhi in which police officers presented a research paper in which it was said that earlier we used to patrol 65 points in East Ladakh but now we are not able to do patrolling on 25 points," he said.

Amit Shah countered Adhir Chowdhury and said, "Adhir Ranjan ji is asking why this is not being done now. Because there were flaws then, and there are none now. This discussion (Nehru-Vajpayee) began after thousands of hectares were lost.”

