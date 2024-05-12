Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says if Ambani, Adani send money...: Video

A statement from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Adani, Ambani is at the centre of a fresh controversy as the Congress leader in an interview said if Adani, Ambani sent tempo-loads of money, he would not speak against them. The BJP said Adhir exposed the actual 'hafta vasooli model' of the Congress and the INDIA bloc. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in an interview was asked about the 'tempo-loads of money' reached the Congress from Adani, Ambani, as alleged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

"He (Adhir) has openly said that if they receive money bags, they keep quiet about any issue in Parliament and if they do not get money, they create ruckus. He even gave an example that if the groups they are targeting give them money, they become quiet," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawal said targeting Adhir.

"Now going back to Rahul Gandhi's speeches, he has stopped taking the names of the two people he often mentioned... During the UPA rule, Congress has earned ₹12 lakh crores by doing all this... INC means 'I Need Corruption', and this is an open game of political extortion. Whatever they say inside or outside Parliament is just for money..." Shehzad said.

The statement from the Congress leader came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently took these names (Adani, Ambani) and asked why Rahul Gandhi stopped naming them in the election campaigning and whether tempo-loads of money have reached the Congress. Rahul Gandhi countered the claim and asked Modi how he knew the money came in a tempo and why he was not ordering an ED probe into that.

What did Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury say?

In the interview, Adhir was asked where he kept the money that, according to PM Modi's allegations, reached the Congress leaders in tempos. "Where is the money? I am a BPL (below poverty line) person. I need money very much. I openly say that I am poor and I have no money for the election contest. Without money, it's becoming very difficult to fight elections nowadays. I don't even need a tempo, if Adani sends me a bag of money, that will be enough for me," Adhir said laughing.

"But you speak against them in Parliament?" the interviewer asked Adhir. "Yes, I do because they don't send us money. If they send, people become silent," Adhir said.

"So you will become silent if you get money? This is what you are saying?" the interviewer asked.

Adhir nodded with a laugh and said, "First let them send".

"But there are ED and CBI," the interviewer said.

"Who is scared of ED? ED is idiot. It dances to the tune of PM Modi and then releases after the court intervenes. See, Kejriwal is also released," Adhir said.