e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Narendra Modi to rescue Indians stranded in Chinese waters

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Narendra Modi to rescue Indians stranded in Chinese waters

China ruled out any link between stranded Indian ship crew at Chinese ports and the strained relations with India and Australia.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 10:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Congress MP and West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Indian sailors were victims of trade rivalry between China and Australia.
Congress MP and West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Indian sailors were victims of trade rivalry between China and Australia. (PTI Photo)
         

Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescue 39 Indian sailors who are stranded in Chinese waters for months together.

“A concerted effort should be brought into motion for rescuing Indian sailors who have been stranded off the Chinese coast aboard the cargo ships, namely MV Anastasia and MV Jag Anand, for months together without sign of any relief,” Chowdhury, who also heads the Congress party in West Bengal, wrote in the letter.

The government on Wednesday said that the Indian sailors will be brought back soon as diplomatic talks are on with the neighbouring country.

“Diplomatic talks are going on for this successfully. Our seafarers will come to India soon,” ports, shipping and waterways minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in reply to a query about sailors being stuck in China for the last seven months during the Cabinet briefing, earlier this week.

The Indians are part of the crew of the two ships, carrying Australian coal, that hasn’t been allowed to offload their cargo.

There are 23 Indian crew members on the bulk cargo vessel MV Jag Anand, in anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province since June 13. Another 16 Indian crew members are on MV Anastasia, in anchorage near Caofeidian port since September 20.

Also Read: Kolkata: Around 200 booked for violating Covid-19 safety protocols on New Year’s Eve

“It is also feared that in addition to the two ships, more than a thousand Indian seafarers are also stranded in many other ships. They are simply the victims of trade rivalry between China and Australia,” Chowdhury wrote in the letter, adding that the stranded sailors were being deprived of even basic medical facilities.

China on December 25 had said that there was no ‘link’ between stranded Indian ship crew on its Chinese ports and the strained relations with India and Australia.

“I do suggest the government that they should press into service all diplomatic instruments and also highlight the issue to flag the global attention of Chinese atrocities on Indian sailors with an aim of securing their deliverance from the Chinese captivity as immediately as it may,” Chowdhury wrote.

tags
top news
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
Mercury drops to 1.1°C in Delhi; parts of N-W India record sub-zero temperatures
Mercury drops to 1.1°C in Delhi; parts of N-W India record sub-zero temperatures
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
‘Strongly opposed’ Kerala resolution against farm laws: BJP’s Rajagopal
‘Strongly opposed’ Kerala resolution against farm laws: BJP’s Rajagopal
Mysterious ‘monolith’, spotted across world since November, surfaces in Gujarat
Mysterious ‘monolith’, spotted across world since November, surfaces in Gujarat
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
Watch: India rings in New Year 2021 with zeal amid Covid-19 pandemic
Watch: India rings in New Year 2021 with zeal amid Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In