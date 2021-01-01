Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Narendra Modi to rescue Indians stranded in Chinese waters

india

Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescue 39 Indian sailors who are stranded in Chinese waters for months together.

“A concerted effort should be brought into motion for rescuing Indian sailors who have been stranded off the Chinese coast aboard the cargo ships, namely MV Anastasia and MV Jag Anand, for months together without sign of any relief,” Chowdhury, who also heads the Congress party in West Bengal, wrote in the letter.

The government on Wednesday said that the Indian sailors will be brought back soon as diplomatic talks are on with the neighbouring country.

“Diplomatic talks are going on for this successfully. Our seafarers will come to India soon,” ports, shipping and waterways minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in reply to a query about sailors being stuck in China for the last seven months during the Cabinet briefing, earlier this week.

The Indians are part of the crew of the two ships, carrying Australian coal, that hasn’t been allowed to offload their cargo.

There are 23 Indian crew members on the bulk cargo vessel MV Jag Anand, in anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province since June 13. Another 16 Indian crew members are on MV Anastasia, in anchorage near Caofeidian port since September 20.

“It is also feared that in addition to the two ships, more than a thousand Indian seafarers are also stranded in many other ships. They are simply the victims of trade rivalry between China and Australia,” Chowdhury wrote in the letter, adding that the stranded sailors were being deprived of even basic medical facilities.

China on December 25 had said that there was no ‘link’ between stranded Indian ship crew on its Chinese ports and the strained relations with India and Australia.

“I do suggest the government that they should press into service all diplomatic instruments and also highlight the issue to flag the global attention of Chinese atrocities on Indian sailors with an aim of securing their deliverance from the Chinese captivity as immediately as it may,” Chowdhury wrote.