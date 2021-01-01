e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Kolkata: Around 200 booked for violating Covid-19 safety protocols on New Year’s Eve

Kolkata: Around 200 booked for violating Covid-19 safety protocols on New Year’s Eve

The Kolkata Police had put in place measures and had deployed additional personnel on the ground to ensure that safety protocols were maintained

kolkata Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 08:38 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
People out at Park Street on New Year's Eve, in Kolkata.
People out at Park Street on New Year's Eve, in Kolkata.(HT Photo)
         

More than 500 people were booked by the Kolkata Police on New Year’s Eve for various reasons, including violation of safety protocols for Covid-19.

“While 194 persons were booked for not wearing masks and spitting on the road, another 325 were booked for disorderly conduct till around 11pm,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

On December 25 too, the city police had booked around 558 persons for similar reasons. Around 223 were booked for not wearing masks and spitting on the roads.

Also Read: Night curbs in metros to ensure Covid-safe revelry

The Kolkata Police had put in place measures and had deployed additional personnel on the ground to ensure that safety protocols were maintained after the Calcutta High Court directed the state administration to ensure that there was no large gathering anywhere.

Even though no restrictions such as night curbs were imposed, the state health department came up with a series of Dos and Don’ts for the New Year celebrations.

“People were advised to wear masks and use sanitiser after touching objects on public places, avoid partying in closed places and cultural programmes to avoid crowds and not to burn firecrackers,” said a senior health official.

Authorities were directed to ensure that no person enters shopping malls and other public areas without a mask, to install self-dispensing sanitiser and put up additional counters to prevent long queues.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier directed government officials to remain prepared for a new strain of Covid-19 which has surfaced in the UK and a few other European countries.

At least one person in Kolkata has been detected to be infected with the new Covid-19 strain, that has surfaced in the UK. He is presently admitted in a state-run hospital.

tags
top news
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed; traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed; traffic diverted
Here’s how Centre plans to distribute Covid-19 vaccine
Here’s how Centre plans to distribute Covid-19 vaccine
Mercury drops to 1.1°C in Delhi; parts of N-W India record sub-zero temperatures
Mercury drops to 1.1°C in Delhi; parts of N-W India record sub-zero temperatures
Cabinet secretary writes to ministries over delays in policy implementation
Cabinet secretary writes to ministries over delays in policy implementation
Watch: India rings in New Year 2021 with zeal amid Covid-19 pandemic
Watch: India rings in New Year 2021 with zeal amid Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In