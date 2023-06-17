Adipurush proves BJP 'sadak chhap' party; not of 'Ram, aam and kaam': AAP

Amid a massive political row over Om Raut's Adipurush starring Prabhas as Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said the movie once again proved that BJP is a cheap, 'sadak-chhap' party as the movie received blessings from several BJP and ally leaders including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Manohar Lal Khattar, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Narottam Mishra. "The BJP is not of the Ram, aam (general public) or kaam (work). It only does its dirty politics," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

Adipursush is at the centre of a major controversy which has now taken a political turn

"The dialogues are so derogatory like kapda yere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi tere baap ki/teri bua ka bagicha hai ktya jo hawa khane chala aya. Manoj Muntashir wrote whatever he was asked to write," the AAP MP said.

