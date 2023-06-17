Uddhav camp fumes at makers for ‘pedestrian’ dialogues in Adipurush: ‘Apologise to nation’

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday blasted the makers of 'Adipurush' and demanded an apology for the alleged pedestrian dialogues used in the mythological action film based on the epic Ramayana. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at the makers of Adipurush.

“The dialogue writer of Adipurush @manojmuntashir as well as the director should apologise to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman,” Chaturvedi said in a tweet.

The film was mercilessly trolled and criticised online, especially for the dialogues and depiction of the mythological figures in it, a departure from the image and descriptions of these figures depicted in Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayan and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas.

In a scene where Lanka King Ravana's son sets Hanuman's tail on fire, the ardent devotee of Lord Ram has been made to say, “Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.”

In another scene, a mythological character says, “Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki Lanka laga denge.”

Reacting to these dialogues, which many found cringeworthy, Chaturvedi wrote, “It hurts every Indian’s sensibilities to see the kind of language being attributed to our revered gods in the name of entertainment.”

“You make a movie on Maryada Purushottam Ram and cross all boundaries of Maryada for quick box office success is unacceptable,” she added.

Meanwhile, a right-wing outfit Hindu Sena has filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court against 'Adipurush' demanding that the film not be certified for public exhibition.

Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta stated, "This is a writ petition in the shape of public interest litigation under article 226 of the Constitution of India praying for issuance of an appropriate writ in the nature of direction to the respondents for removal of objectionable scenes depicting religious leaders /characters/figures in bad taste and issues a writ of mandamus to the respondents directing them to not certify the feature film Adipurush for public exhibition and pass such other or further order as this hon'ble court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case."

The petition further alleged that the film 'hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting the religious leaders/characters/figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner.'

Directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Ravan.

Ahead of its release, several BJP leaders, including Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, had given a thumbs-up to the film.

Fadnavis wrote on his Instagram handle, "May the #Adipurush Prabhu Shri Ram bless the much-awaited film 'Adipurush' based on MaryadaPurshottam Prabhu Shri Ram's life. Wishing the directors, producers and team #Adipurush a chartbuster success !@manojmuntashir."

