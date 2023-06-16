Prabhas-starrer Adipurush invited fresh trouble on the day of its release as the Hindu Sena national president filed a PIL in the Delhi high court seeking the removal of some 'objectionable scenes' in Om Raut's film relating to "Ravana, Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Hanuman', Livelaw reported. The plea said the scenes are contrary to the depictions of the religious characters as found in the Ramayana. "The Hindus have a particular view of the image of Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman and any change/tampering of their divine image by the film producers, directors and actors would be a violation of their fundamental rights," the plea stated. The scenes in the movie showed the religious characters in bad taste insulting the Hindu civilisation, the Hindu religious figures and idols. Read | Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah who installed Greater Nepal map in office opposes Adipurush | Explained Hindus have particular image of Ram, Sita, Hanuman: PIL against Adipurush in Delhi HC

"The hair style, beard and dressing are well defined as per image created in epics. Any variation by film producers, directors and actors would certainly hurt the sentiments of worshipers, devotees and religious believers," the plea said asking for 'corrective measures' to be taken by the film producers and directors.

"Distorted public exhibition of Hindu religious figures by film Adipurush is a clear cut violation of freedom of conscience and practice in as much as freedom to manage religious affairs as guaranteed under Article 26 which is also violated," it said.

Controversies over Adipurush since last year; Kathmandu's objection

Adipurush retelling the story of the Ramayana received a lot of flak since the teaser of the movie was released last year. Hindu organisations, Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest objected the portrayal of the epic characters while the makers of movie assured that they took care to not hurt any religious sentiment. Director Om Raut made an appeal to the threatre owners to keep a seat empty to honour Lord Hanuman which became the buzz before the release of the movie.

However, the release day witnessed some hiccups as the movie was not released in Kathmandu in the morning shows. Kathmandu mayor objected to a dialogue of the movie that Sita is India's daughter and said that it is factually wrong as Sita is Nepal's daughter. Mayor Balen Shah threatened to ban all Indian movies in Kathmandu if the dialogue was not rectified. Reports said the dialogue was edited later.

