Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said those raising questions on the handling of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya had earlier attempted to obstruct the temple's construction, and slammed their "double standards".

Adityanath hits back at opposition on temple donation theft issue, questions their commitment to Lord Ram

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Talking to reporters before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the state legislature, Adityanath also appealed to all legislators to ensure a constructive discussion in the House and said the government had brought a supplementary budget aimed at strengthening welfare measures for various categories of frontline workers.

"The Ayodhya issue is being raised by those who had fired bullets at Ram devotees. They are the same people who used to resort to lathi-charge and firing when people raised the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram'," the chief minister said without naming any party.

He alleged that those criticising the handling of donations for the Ram temple had earlier tried to stall the temple's construction by "deploying an army of lawyers" in courts.

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{{^usCountry}} "They talk about theft of donations meant for the Ram temple, but not a single penny for the temple's construction came from their pockets. The country and the world are watching their double standards," Adityanath said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They talk about theft of donations meant for the Ram temple, but not a single penny for the temple's construction came from their pockets. The country and the world are watching their double standards," Adityanath said. {{/usCountry}}

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His remarks came amid opposition protests over the Ram temple donation issue during the opening day of the Monsoon session of the state legislature.

The chief minister said the government expects meaningful deliberations in the legislature and called upon members across party lines to contribute positively to the proceedings.

"I appeal to all honourable public representatives to maintain healthy discussion and debate in the House," he said.

Referring to the supplementary budget, Adityanath said it included provisions to enhance financial support for Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, cooks engaged in government programmes and village chowkidars.

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"The supplementary budget has been brought to ensure these workers receive a handsome honorarium and continue serving the interests of the state," he said.

Expressing confidence that the legislature would function smoothly, the chief minister urged the opposition to move beyond "negative politics" and work together for the welfare of the state's 25 crore people.

"I hope our opposition colleagues will give up negative politics, adopt a positive approach and contribute to Uttar Pradesh's changed perception, development and prosperity," Adityanath said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.