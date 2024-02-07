Adityanath's big statement on Kashi, Mathura: 'Krishna asked for 5 villages, we asking for 3 centres'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday dropped major hints for Kashi and Mathura -- where disputed Gyanvapi and Shahi Idgah mosque are situated -- as he spoke in the Assembly. In Mahabharata, Krishna asked for five villages, but today the Hindu society is only asking for the three centres of their faith -- Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura, the chief minister said. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Speaking on the Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Adityanath said, "Everyone in the country is happy that Lord Ram has been installed in the temple. This is the first instance in the world that Lord Ram Lalla himself had to produce evidence of his own existence. But this teaches us perseverance... We were happy not only because Lord Ram found his place but also because we kept our words... mandir wahi banaya...We do not only talk. We walk the talk," Adityanath said.

"This (pran-pratisha of Ram Temple) should have happened earlier. We know that the issue was subjudice But the roads of Ayodhya could have been widened, and an airport could have been made. But what was this mentality to stop the development of Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura?" Adityanath asked.

"Ayodhya faced curfews and prohibitions during the rule of the previous government. For centuries, Ayodhya became a victim of nefarious intentions. Ayodhya faced injustice. And when I speak of injustice, I must speak of the injustice that took place 5,000 years ago. Pandavas too faced injustice," Adityanath said again delving into Mahabharata references.

“At that time, Krishna went to the Kauravas and sought only five villages. Keep the rest with yourself, Krishna told them. Duryodhan woh bhi de na saka, ashish samaj ki le na saka…,” Adityanath said. "This is what happened with Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura...Krishna wanted five villages and the Hindu society has been seeking only three centres -- the centres of our faith," Adityanath said. "These three centres are very special to the faith. There is a determination and when politics gets involved in it, it creates division," Adityanath said.

'Nandi Baba though why he should wait'

Yogi Adityanath said after Nandi Baba saw the celebrations of the Ayodhya, he thought why should he wait -- in a reference to the opening of the Vyas ji ka tahkhana in the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.