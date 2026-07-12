Administrator or prolific builder? The legacy of ‘Raja’ Tikait Rai

In Shyam Benegal’s classic film ‘Junoon’ (1978), set against the backdrop of the 1857 freedom struggle, an extended sequence depicts a British family seeking refuge at night in a secluded temple alongside a ghostly bridge. This scene unfolds after the head of the family, an army officer, is killed by Indian revolutionaries during a Sunday church service. The church utilised for this fictional incident was St Thomas’ Church, still extant in Lucknow Cantonment, while the temple was the Shiva Temple established by ‘Raja’ Tikait Rai. This temple is situated alongside a Nawabi-era bridge spanning the Behta river near Malihabad, which continues to carry his name.

In addition to this bridge, he is credited for building 108 temples for Lord Shiva, as well as reconstructing the Hanuman Garhi in its present form at Ayodhya. (HT Sourced Photo)

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Known as Raja Tikait Rai Bahadur, ‘Raja’ and ‘Bahadur’ being honorific titles, not implying any royal lineage or valour - his legacy in the history of Awadh is noteworthy as his contributions to the region are apparent even today. Born in Dalmau, near Rae Bareli, in a Kayastha Srivastava family, he began his career in the Nawabi administration as a ‘Mutsaddi’ (clerk), moving up the ranks to become ‘Peshkar’ (superintendent) and ultimately achieving the title of ‘Diwan’ (superintendent of accounts).

He was later conferred with several honorary titles such as ‘Maharaj Adhiraj Tikait Rai Narendra Bahadur’ - which gives rise to the mistaken notion among some writers that he was an unsung Hindu king. Rai’s relationship with Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula was complex, marked by both allegiance and rivalry.

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{{^usCountry}} He found support from personalities such as Haider Beg Khan, under whom he had begun his career, and George Cherry, the British Resident in Asaf-ud-Daula’s court. Haider Beg was deputy to Hasan Raza Khan, the ‘naib’ of Asaf-ud-Daula. Rai also officiated as ‘naib’ during the temporary absence of Haider Beg and Hasan Raza Khan, both of whom had proceeded to Calcutta in 1787 to meet Lord Cornwallis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He found support from personalities such as Haider Beg Khan, under whom he had begun his career, and George Cherry, the British Resident in Asaf-ud-Daula’s court. Haider Beg was deputy to Hasan Raza Khan, the ‘naib’ of Asaf-ud-Daula. Rai also officiated as ‘naib’ during the temporary absence of Haider Beg and Hasan Raza Khan, both of whom had proceeded to Calcutta in 1787 to meet Lord Cornwallis. {{/usCountry}}

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When historical details are hazy, fables rule the roost. One of the many interesting tales of this period is about how Asaf-ud-Daula was in dire need of funds for his grandiose Imambada – Rumi Darwaza project. It was the devout Tikait Rai who purportedly identified ‘hidden treasure of ancient Hindu kings’ buried in the vicinity.

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Referred to as ‘Khazana-e-Gaib,’ this treasure was retrieved and utilised in part to fund Asaf-ud-Daula’s initiatives, including a food-for-work programme launched to assist the populace suffering from famine. The remaining treasure was re-buried, possibly within the baoli/step well or the ‘bhul bhulaiyya’/labyrinth of the Imambada, accompanied by appropriate rituals and incantations by priests. However, it proved to be a curse, as Asaf-ud-Daula’s lineage did not prosper in the long run.

Although Asaf-ud-Daula was responsible for re-defining Lucknow’s landscape and skyline due to myriads of palaces and stately buildings, his Diwan, Tikait Rai, was not far behind in building several works of public utility and places of worship in and around Lucknow. In addition to the bridge mentioned above, he is credited for building 108 temples for Lord Shiva, as well as reconstructing the Hanuman Garhi in its present form at Ayodhya.

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Rai’s philanthropic ways bordered on the extreme, earning him the sobriquet of ‘Raja Karn’ (of Mahabharat fame). Of course, his munificence stemmed not from his own finances but from the state’s coffers, which did not go well with Asaf-ud-Daula, who dismissed him in 1796.

During his tenure at the Nawabi court, Tikait Rai was actively involved in the construction of several bridges, temples, mosques, wells, serais (inns), ghats, markets and walled gardens.

In Lucknow, the Shitala Mata temple, Kalyangiri temple, Baba Gomti Das temple, Jagannath temple and Ram Janaki temple are attributed to Rai, who is also acknowledged for a temple and step well in Ichauli, Barabanki.

Bithoor (Kanpur) boasts of the Mahakaleshwar temple, a baradari and a bathing quay built of red stone on the banks of the Ganga known as ‘Patthar Ghat’ built by Tikait Rai.

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An ardent supporter of arts and education - in addition to offering grants to scholars, he also founded a school in Lucknow that provided free accommodation for both students and teachers.

The Nakkhas Sunday market in Chowk, Lucknow, along with the Raja Bazar area and Tikaitganj locality, are credited to Rai. A pond, known as Tikait Rai ka Talab, still exists in the area, although it is currently devoid of water. He is also recognised for his efforts in promoting and organising chikankari workers in Lucknow, which benefited the craftsmen who had previously been part of an unorganised sector.

With advancing age and declining fortunes, Tikait Rai later chose to distance himself from society and political affairs, opting instead to relocate to Ayodhya, where he would frequently sit in solitude by the banks of the Saryu river. He passed away in 1800, far from the hurly-burly of Lucknow’s politics, which was then being governed by Sa’adat Ali Khan, the sixth Nawab of Awadh.

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(PC Sarkar, a former scientist, has authored several books on the forgotten heritage of Lucknow)

(Views expressed are personal)