Ram temple donation theft case: Ayodhya police seek custody remand of retired bank official, another accused

The Ayodhya police moved court on Friday seeking police custody remand (PCR) of two more accused arrested in the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple — Subhash Srivastava, a retired bank employee who was supervising the temple’s cash-counting operations, and Ramashankar Mishra, police officials said on Saturday. Police take three jailed accused in Ram temple donations embezzlement case -- Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey -- for further proceedings, in Ayodhya on Wednesday (July 8). (ANI VIDEO GRAB)

The move is aimed at taking the investigation into what officials describe as a systematic diversion of devotees’ offerings into its next phase. The court will decide the application seeking the police custody remand of the two accused next week.

Investigators said the two would be confronted with facts and disclosures made by other accused during earlier rounds of custodial interrogation to verify the sequence of events, establish individual roles and identify possible supervisory lapses and the wider conspiracy.

Police officials said the investigators intend to cross-check the statements made by previously remanded accused with Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar Mishra’s versions to corroborate evidence, examine the cash-counting process and trace the movement of the allegedly siphoned donations.

Investigators also said the final phase of custodial interrogation is expected to focus on Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, whom the police consider one of the key accused in the case, and his nephew Manish Yadav. Their remand is likely to be sought after the present round of interrogation is completed.

The latest application comes after police completed nearly 40 hours of custodial interrogation of three accused—Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra and Karunesh Pandey—who were brought from Ayodhya district jail to the police lines on Wednesday (July 8).

During the nearly two-day remand, investigators carried out searches at multiple locations and recovered cash, gold ornaments, a vehicle, a high-end mobile phone and documents related to land transactions. Police also froze more than two dozen bank accounts belonging to relatives and associates of the accused after allegedly detecting financial transactions disproportionate to their known sources of income.

According to investigators on Thursday, the custodial interrogation yielded crucial leads regarding the alleged diversion and utilisation of temple donations. Police are examining claims that part of the allegedly misappropriated money was invested in the share market, advanced to acquaintances and relatives on interest and later routed back through digital banking channels in an attempt to conceal its origin. Financial records, digital transactions and investment details are now under scrutiny.

The police had earlier secured 24-hour custody remand of accused Avinash Shukla, who was interrogated on July 3 before being taken to several locations in Ayodhya and later to his native Pratapgarh district for verification of his disclosures and recovery of allegedly misappropriated cash and valuables.

As part of the reconstruction of events, investigators also took Shukla to a yoga centre in Ayodhya’s Kaushalpuri locality where he had reportedly stayed for some time. The police examined the premises, questioned him about his activities there and attempted to corroborate his statements with other evidence collected during the investigation.

Eight persons have so far been arrested in the case registered on the basis of the findings of the state government-appointed Special Investigation Team, which alleged repeated theft of cash during the counting of donations received at the Ram Temple. The criminal investigation is running parallel to the SIT’s wider probe into procedural lapses, the cash-handling system and institutional safeguards at the temple.