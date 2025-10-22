Affair with son's wife, drug addict: Shocking claims, counterclaims in Punjab murder probe

A high-voltage family drama unfolded when Haryana Police on Tuesday booked former Punjab director general of police (human rights) Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and former minister Razia Sultana in connection with the murder of their 35-year-old son, Aqil Akhtar, in Panchkula. A case is also registered against Aqil’s wife and sister. Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa (right) and his son son, Aqil Akhtar.

Soon after Aqil was found unconscious at his Sector 4 residence in the Mansa Devi Complex area on the night of October 16, he was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The family’s statements were recorded, and police initially did not suspect foul play.

However, the case took a dark turn after Shamshudeen Chaudhary, a resident of Malerkotla, filed a complaint on October 17 citing a social media post by Aqil in August.

What are the allegations In the post, Aqil allegedly expressed fear for his life and accused family members of conspiring against him. Chaudhary also shared a diary screenshot with the Panchkula police, Haryana DGP OP Singh, and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, requesting a “fair and impartial probe.”

Based on these claims, an FIR was registered on Monday at Mansa Devi Complex police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srishti Gupta confirmed the case falls under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The FIR states that Aqil had discovered illicit relations between his father and wife and alleged that his mother and sister were conspiring to kill him or implicate him in a false case. Aqil is survived by his wife, a five-year-old son, and a seven-year-old daughter.

Former DGP disputes charges Mohammad Mustafa, when contacted, dismissed the allegations, saying, “The registration of an FIR absolutely does not mean that someone’s guilt has been proven.”

He added, “The real investigation will begin now after the FIR is registered, and in a few days, the truth will come out before the public.”

Mustafa also described Aqil as “not mentally stable” and said the late youth had posted another video in October contradicting the August post. He claimed Aqil was a drug addict and had been admitted to rehabilitation centres multiple times.

“The Panchkula police have carried out their duty in registering the FIR, and I welcome it,” Mustafa said, while alleging that the FIR was driven by “dirty politics and cheap thinking.”

Speaking about his son, Mustafa told HT that Aqil struggled with drug addiction and had been admitted to rehabilitation centres several times. He added that although Aqil completed his law degree last year, his addiction had worsened over time.

In 2008, he reportedly consumed acid, which affected his organs. By April last year, he had moved on to hard drugs like ‘ice’,” the former DGP said. He also noted that due to Aqil’s erratic behaviour, the police had been called multiple times over the years.

SIT to probe case To ensure a detailed probe, Haryana Police constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

DCP Gupta said the SIT will investigate “with an open mind and without any prejudice, with the aim of ensuring that no guilty person is spared and no innocent person suffers.”

Chaudhary, who had lodged the complaint, urged authorities to examine Aqil’s video, digital evidence, call records, post-mortem report, and the possible involvement of family members or associates. He said, “His death warrants a thorough, fair and impartial investigation amid the serious allegations.”

Chaudhary was earlier associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal before switching allegiance to Aam Aadmi Party’s Malerkotla MLA Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman.

Mustafa retired from Punjab Police in 2021 and later joined the Congress. Razia Sultana, Aqil’s mother, has been elected three times as MLA from Malerkotla.

(With inputs from Brijender Gaur)