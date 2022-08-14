‘Affected deeply’: BJP Madurai chief quits after slipper hurled at TN minister

Bharatiya Janata Party Madurai district chief P Saravanan late on Saturday night was reported to have announced his resignation from the party after some party workers were accused of hurling a slipper at Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's car at Madurai airport. Before quitting, Saravanan also met the state finance minister at his residence and apologised for the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the meeting, the BJP leader said that the incident has “affected him deeply”. “I took some of the sharp words of the minister as a personal attack. I quit Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) a year ago and joined BJP but now I don't like BJP,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The attack on the minister's car made me feel uneasy. I met the finance minister and apologised for the incident. I will not continue with the BJP. The hatred and religious politics don't suit me. I am going to send my resignation letter to BJP in the morning,” he further added.

Also read: Himachal Congress launches Rojgar Sangharsh Yatra to mark GS Bali’s birth anniversary

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Saravanan has “not yet decided” on going back the DMK.

On Saturday, five people were reportedly held for hurling slipper at Tamil Nadu finance minister's car at Madurai airport. The slipper was said to be hurled at the minister's official vehicle when he was returning after paying homage to Indian Army rifleman D Lakshmanan - one of the four soldiers killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday.

According to the police, there was a heated exchange between the finance minister and BJP cadres who were present at the venue for paying tributes to the army personnel after Rajan asked why BJP workers had come to attend a state government event, reported news agency PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON