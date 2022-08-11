Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Mob shouts ‘chor chor’, waves shoes at Anubrata Mondal after CBI arrest | Watch

Mob shouts ‘chor chor’, waves shoes at Anubrata Mondal after CBI arrest | Watch

Published on Aug 11, 2022 07:33 PM IST
  • Mondal’s arrest comes just days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the now-suspended TMC leader and former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in a school jobs scam.
ByHT News Desk

Arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday faced massive sloganeering as a group of protesters surrounded him while he was being produced in a special CBI court in the cattle smuggling case. Those present at the spot shouted ‘chor’ (thief), while some waved slippers at him as the TMC leader left the car and made his way to the court with CBI officers.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a large number of people were seen gathered in front of the special court which remanded him in 10-day custody of the CBI.

He was detained earlier in the day by the central probe agency after he skipped twice his scheduled appearance before the officers in three days. "We have arrested him for non-cooperation in the investigation into the cattle smuggling case. We have found Mr Mondal's direct involvement in the scam. We will question him today and take necessary action as per law," an officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mondal had cited ill-health for skipping his summons on Monday and Wednesday.

Mondal’s arrest comes just days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the now-suspended TMC leader and former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in a school jobs scam.

The Opposition in the state, including the BJP and Congress, have alleged that Mondal’s arrest proves how the ruling TMC is ‘neck-deep in corruption’ and demanded a statement from chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the recent arrests.

(With agency inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

cbi
