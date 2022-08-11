Mob shouts ‘chor chor’, waves shoes at Anubrata Mondal after CBI arrest | Watch
- Mondal’s arrest comes just days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the now-suspended TMC leader and former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in a school jobs scam.
Arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday faced massive sloganeering as a group of protesters surrounded him while he was being produced in a special CBI court in the cattle smuggling case. Those present at the spot shouted ‘chor’ (thief), while some waved slippers at him as the TMC leader left the car and made his way to the court with CBI officers.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, a large number of people were seen gathered in front of the special court which remanded him in 10-day custody of the CBI.
He was detained earlier in the day by the central probe agency after he skipped twice his scheduled appearance before the officers in three days. "We have arrested him for non-cooperation in the investigation into the cattle smuggling case. We have found Mr Mondal's direct involvement in the scam. We will question him today and take necessary action as per law," an officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Mondal had cited ill-health for skipping his summons on Monday and Wednesday.
The Opposition in the state, including the BJP and Congress, have alleged that Mondal’s arrest proves how the ruling TMC is ‘neck-deep in corruption’ and demanded a statement from chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the recent arrests.
(With agency inputs)
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
