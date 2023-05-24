‘Affront to democratic ethos': NDA slams 19 Opposition parties' boycott Parliament launch call

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday condemned the decision of the 19 opposition parties, led by the Congress, to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. “This act is not merely disrespectful; it is a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation,” the statement released by NDA said.

On March 30, PM Modi paid an unexpected visit to the newly constructed Parliament building. Accompanied by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Modi took the opportunity to personally assess the progress and development of the facilities in both houses of parliament;(ANI)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

