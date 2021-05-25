Afghan forces rescue 41 people from Taliban prison in Herat
Afghan forces rescued 41 people, including 19 security force members, from a Taliban prison in western Herat province on Monday night, the Special Operations Corps said in a statement, reported TOLOnews.
The operation was launched in Marwa village of Pashtun Zarghon district of the province, the statement said, adding that "seven Taliban terrorists who were the prison keepers were killed during the operation."
"The forces have also seized weapons during the operation and destroyed six motorcycles belonging to the Taliban," it said.
Eight security force members were freed from a Taliban prison in an operation in northern Baghlan on Sunday night, the Ministry of Defense had said.
The operation was launched in Amarkhil village of Baghlan-e-Jadid and the security force members who had been taken captive were released, it said.
