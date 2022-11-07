Home / India News / African Cheetahs make their first kill on Indian soil within 24 hours of release into larger enclosure

African Cheetahs make their first kill on Indian soil within 24 hours of release into larger enclosure

Published on Nov 07, 2022 03:12 PM IST

The cheetahs hunted down a cheetal (spotted deer) either on Sunday night or in the wee hours of Monday, the official said.

African Cheetahs make their first kill on Indian soil within 24 hours of release(ANI)
PTI |

Two male cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, have made their first kill within 24 hours of their release from to a larger enclosure, an official said.

This was their first prey after their translocation from Namibia to India in mid-September along with six other cheetahs, the official said.

The cheetahs - Freddie and Elton - were the first pair to be released into the larger enclosure on November 5 after being quarantined since September 17.

Story Saved
