African Union formally joins G20, PM Modi calls for ‘trust and reliance’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday formally announced the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 (G20) states. PM Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar welcomed African Union chair and Comoros President Azali Assoumani to officially join the bloc at the G20 Summit in Delhi. A giant screen displays India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the International Media Centre, as he delivers the opening speech during the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023.(REUTERS)

"India put a proposal to give permanent membership of G20 to the African Union. I believe that with we have everyone's agreement on this," Modi said in his opening address to the summit.

"With everyone's approval, I request the African Union head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member," he added, banging a ceremonial gavel.

Diplomats of G20 member states had said the African Union’s inclusion is not expected to lead to a change in the name of the grouping.

Finding consensus among G20 members has become increasingly difficult in recent years with deep divisions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In his inaugural remarks during Session-1 of the G20 Summit on 'One Earth', the prime minister called upon the world to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance.

“This is the time for all of us to move together. In this time, the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' can be the torch bearer for us,” PM Modi said.

“Be it the divide between North and South, the distance between East and West, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we will have to find a solid solution to this for future generations,” he added.

Before starting with the formal proceedings of the G20 Summit at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Modi expressed his sympathy for the people of Morocco affected due to the devastating earthquake in Morocco.

“We pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The entire global community stands with the people of Morocco. India welcomes all of you as the president of the G20 Summit,” he said.

