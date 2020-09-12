e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After 4-day search, body of LeT terrorist fished out of stream in Srinagar

After 4-day search, body of LeT terrorist fished out of stream in Srinagar

Divers from the navy were arranged to look for the terrorist’s body inside the Sukhnag stream, said police.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
One hand grenade, 1 Pistol, 1 AK magazine, AK rounds, 2 mobile phones, a knife and other materials were also recovered, said police spokesperson. (Reuters)
One hand grenade, 1 Pistol, 1 AK magazine, AK rounds, 2 mobile phones, a knife and other materials were also recovered, said police spokesperson. (Reuters)
         

Body of a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was recovered by security forces from Sukhnag stream in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, four days after he was injured in an encounter with the forces.

On September 7, said a police spokesperson, acting on information about the presence of terrorists in Kawoosa area of Budgam, police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

“During the search operation the terrorist fired upon the search party which was retaliated. However, after a brief gunfight, one terrorist who had received bullet injury escaped from the spot and jumped into Sukhnag Nala,” said the spokesperson.

The army and police have been searching the area since then. Even divers from the navy were arranged to look for the terrorist’s body inside the Sukhnag stream, said police.

A senior police officer said that the dead body of a terrorist was recovered from the stream at Kawoosa Budgam. “He (the terrorist) had been shot in the neck as he jumped into the stream.”

The officer identified the militant as Aqib Lone of Lashkar-e-Taiba (leT) from Aglar Shopian.

Following his escape, a search operation was launched by Budgam Police, 2 RR and 44 CRPF in the said area. “The services of Marine Commandos and river police were also pressed into service and the search operation continued for four days. The joint search team were successful in recovering the dead body of a terrorist during the intervening night of 10/11 September from Sukhnaag Nallah Kawoosa.

“One hand grenade, 1 Pistol, 1 AK magazine, AK rounds, 2 mobile phones, a knife and other materials were also recovered,” said police spokesperson.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis
‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
MP man died by suicide 15 days after wedding, wife also attempts; survives
MP man died by suicide 15 days after wedding, wife also attempts; survives
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In