After assembly polls, Manipur candidates battle it out in high court

IMPHAL: After the 12th Manipur legislative assembly election held earlier this year, many political rivals in Manipur are now fighting against each other in the high court by filing election petitions.

The high court has so far admitted 15 petitions filed by rival candidates against ministers and MLAs, challenging the results of their victory in the assembly elections held in February-March.

With this, 36 election petitions involving 17 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, including two ministers, are pending in the court.

The latest 15 petitions admitted by the court include 10 against BJP MLAs and one each against Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) and Janata Dal (United) MLAs.

The 10 BJP legislators are Paonam Brojen, Karam Shyam, Kh Ibomcha, Th Shyamkumar, L Rameshwar, Kebi Devi, S Premchandra Singh, SS Olish and minister Govindas Konthoujam and minister Th Biswajit. The KPA MLA is Chinlunthang Zou and the JD (U) MLA is Y Joykishan Singh. Some candidates are facing more than one petition challenging their victory.

Almost all the petitions were filed challenging improper filing of nomination form and non-disclosure of education qualification and non-disclosure of assets and corrupt practices.

Among the petitions, two filed by Y Surchandra against Mayenglanbam Rameshwar and Seram Neken against Thongam Biswajit were for non-disclosure of criminal cases.

In connection with the election petitions, minister Govindas Konthoujam of Bishenpur constituency said that as enshrined in the Indian Constitution, the people have been given the power to elect their representative. “Those who failed to get the mandate of people go to court out of frustration.”

The BJP’s Okram Henry, who filed a petition challenging the election of Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLA Thangjam Arunkumar of Wangkhei constituency said that he wants the representatives to abide by the rules.

“In the election affidavit, Arun hid details of his liabilities and assets of his spouse,” Henry said. Therefore, he added all the other candidates of Wangkhei constituency as respondents to let them become aware about the issue, he added.

Citing the announcement of Y Irabot as MLA following the rejection of his 2017 election by the court, he said. “Likewise, the court should announce Arun’s election as null and void as his affidavit is not acceptable,” said Henry.

Advocate Ajoy Pebam, who represents candidates who filed 10 of the total election petitions, said that petitioners who came second in the last concluded assembly election have faith in the justice system of the high court.

“It is not a negative influence but a faith on justice delivery system that high numbers of election petitions have filed,” he said. The trial should be completed within six months, and we are hoping that the petitioners get justice, he added.

During an interaction, professor of political science of Manipur University Dhanabir Laishram said the high court had overturned the election results of two MLAs of the previous assembly, including Okram Henry of the BJP and Y Surchandra of the Congress for providing false information in their respective affidavits.

“As a result of those disqualifications, two candidates who came second in the 2017 election, were able to become MLAs or ministers,” said Dhanabir. This time again, the candidates thought they have a chance to become elected and filed those petitions, he added.

All the 36 petitions sought direction from the court to declare the results null and void.