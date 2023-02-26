After Bharat Jodo, Congress planning an east-to-west yatra: Jairam Ramesh

After the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra (held from Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir), the party is now considering an east-to-west yatra, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday. "There is a lot of enthusiasm and energy. I also think personally it is needed but the format of the east-to-west yatra may turn out to be different from the format of the south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh told news agency PTI. Rahul Gandhi – who had led the party's cross-country march which wrapped up in Kashmir in January – earlier called for taking the "tapasya" of the Bharat Jodo Yatra forward. Congress flags waves at rallies. (Representational image)

Jairam Ramesh asserted that an east-to-west yatra – probably from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to Porbandar in Gujarat – was being considered, but its format could be a bit different from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It may not have such an elaborate infrastructure that was mobilised for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and may have less yatris, he said.

Also read | 'This is Savarkar's ideology, you call it nationalism?': Rahul Gandhi on China

Underlining that there are jungles and rivers on this route, the Congress leader said: “It would be a multi-modal yatra, but mostly it would be a padayatra.”

Sharing further details about the new yatra, Jairam Ramesh said the yatra may have to be undertaken before June or before November due to upcoming state polls in April and November.

He added that the yatra would be of a shorter duration than the Bharat Jodo Yatra and more decision regarding this will be taken in the next few weeks.

Addressing the Congress plenary session, Gandhi said the party should formulate a new plan to carry forward the "tapasya" undertaken through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and that he along with the entire country will participate in it, indicating another such initiative.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON