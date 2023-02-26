Home / India News / After Bharat Jodo, Congress planning an east-to-west yatra: Jairam Ramesh

After Bharat Jodo, Congress planning an east-to-west yatra: Jairam Ramesh

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 26, 2023 05:12 PM IST

Jairam Ramesh said an east-to-west yatra, probably from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to Porbandar in Gujarat, was being considered but its format could be a bit different from the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

After the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra (held from Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir), the party is now considering an east-to-west yatra, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday. "There is a lot of enthusiasm and energy. I also think personally it is needed but the format of the east-to-west yatra may turn out to be different from the format of the south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh told news agency PTI. Rahul Gandhi – who had led the party's cross-country march which wrapped up in Kashmir in January – earlier called for taking the "tapasya" of the Bharat Jodo Yatra forward.

Congress flags waves at rallies. (Representational image)
Congress flags waves at rallies. (Representational image)

Jairam Ramesh asserted that an east-to-west yatra – probably from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to Porbandar in Gujarat – was being considered, but its format could be a bit different from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It may not have such an elaborate infrastructure that was mobilised for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and may have less yatris, he said.

Also read | 'This is Savarkar's ideology, you call it nationalism?': Rahul Gandhi on China

Underlining that there are jungles and rivers on this route, the Congress leader said: “It would be a multi-modal yatra, but mostly it would be a padayatra.”

Sharing further details about the new yatra, Jairam Ramesh said the yatra may have to be undertaken before June or before November due to upcoming state polls in April and November.

He added that the yatra would be of a shorter duration than the Bharat Jodo Yatra and more decision regarding this will be taken in the next few weeks.

Addressing the Congress plenary session, Gandhi said the party should formulate a new plan to carry forward the "tapasya" undertaken through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and that he along with the entire country will participate in it, indicating another such initiative.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
congress jairam ramesh
congress jairam ramesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out