Home / India News / After Bihar, Congress shifts focus to other poll-bound states, to hold protests over farm laws in Tamil Nadu

After Bihar, Congress shifts focus to other poll-bound states, to hold protests over farm laws in Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi will address the farmers’ rally in Tamil Nadu against the Centre’s three new farm legislations, a party functionary said

india Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 09:59 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Parliament had, in September, approved the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
After Bihar, the Congress is set to shift its focus on states where assembly elections are due in March-April next year with former party chief Rahul Gandhi likely to address a farmers’ rally in Tamil Nadu soon.

Along with Tamil Nadu, assembly elections will be held in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

Gandhi will address the farmers’ rally in Tamil Nadu against the Centre’s three new farm legislations, a party functionary said.

The Tamil Nadu Congress has identified 150 places across the state for such protests, he added.

Tractor rallies will also be taken out as part of the protest programme.

Confirming the development, Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri said Gandhi will address the rally at the conclusion of protests and the dates are being worked out.

He said the new legislations were inimical to the interests of the farmers and alleged that corporates will have a greater say in fixing the price of produce, adding the rallies will aim to educate farmers about the problems of the three farm laws and tell the people how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is anti-farmer.

Parliament had, in September, approved the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Congress, many other opposition parties and several farmers organisations have been protesting against the recent farm legislations, alleging that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government.

The Centre has asserted that these new laws will be beneficial for farmers and will increase their income.

Farmers in many parts of the country, especially in Punjab and Haryana, have also opposed these laws.

Congress-ruled states have passed their own laws to counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament.

