'Truth of BJP who made false apology to farmers': SP as speculation about bringing back farm laws emerges

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise announcement that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws brought in last year that set off protests by tens of thousands of farmers across several states and at the borders of Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the SP alleged that the Centre will bring back the farm laws again once the elections, scheduled to be held in five states, are over.

The party’s comments came on the back of remarks by BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj and Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra, who said on Saturday that the Centre has only repealed the farm laws at present.

“The government tried to explain to farmers the pros of farm laws. But they were adamant about repeal. The government felt that it should be taken back and formed again later if needed but right now they should repeal as farmers are demanding,” Rajasthan governor Mishra told news agency ANI on Saturday.

While Sakshi Maharaj said that the laws had nothing to do with the upcoming elections in many states, adding, "they are repealed, they can come back, they can be re-drafted."

Tagging the statements of both Kalraj Mishra and Sakshi Maharaj, the SP said that this is the truth of the BJP who made a false apology to the farmers.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his televised speech that the constitutional process to repeal the farm laws will be completed during the Winter Session of Parliament. “Today, I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws," PM Modi said on Friday.

Even though several protesting farmers across India have been celebrating the Centre's decision to repeal the laws, farmers’ unions have said that the agitation will go on until all their demands are met, including a law that guarantees minimum support prices (MSPs) for farm produce.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is an umbrella body of farm unions, said the agitation will intensify from November 26. And on November 28, the farmers’ unions will hold a rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, in which 100 farm and labour organisations will take part.