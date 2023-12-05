After BJP's poll success, Nitish Kumar's party leader lauds PM Modi; JD(U) retorts

The recent assembly elections held in five states largely favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it secured a sweeping victory in the Hindi heartland – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh – and members of the saffron party are dedicating the win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, in an unprecedented move, a member of the rival Janata Dal (United) also lauded PM Modi for the success in assembly polls and raised BJP's rallying call – “Modi hai to mumkin hai” (Modi makes it possible). Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L). JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu

JD(U) MP from Bihar's Sitamarhi constituency Sunil Kumar Pintu made the remarks favouring the saffron party after its poll success, which didn't sit well with his party's leadership. In a sharp retort, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj asked Pintu to resign as party MP.

"If he is so influenced, he should resign from Parliament before the Lok Sabha polls are held. He should take a decision as soon as possible," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the BJP supported the JD(U) MP's statement. "The statement given by the JD(U) MP that ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’ shows that every person understands what the situation is right now," BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna said.

JD(U) was one of the major allies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which severed ties last year. Nitish Kumar had an on-and-off relationship with the saffron party. Earlier, he snapped ties with the BJP in 2013 only to re-join hands in 2017, and again parted ways in 2022.