News / India News / After BJP's poll success, Nitish Kumar's party leader lauds PM Modi; JD(U) retorts

After BJP's poll success, Nitish Kumar's party leader lauds PM Modi; JD(U) retorts

ByHT News Desk
Dec 05, 2023 09:38 AM IST

The JD(U) MP praised PM Modi for BJP's big win in assembly polls and raised the saffron party's rallying call – “Modi hai to mumkin hai”

The recent assembly elections held in five states largely favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it secured a sweeping victory in the Hindi heartland – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh – and members of the saffron party are dedicating the win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, in an unprecedented move, a member of the rival Janata Dal (United) also lauded PM Modi for the success in assembly polls and raised BJP's rallying call – “Modi hai to mumkin hai” (Modi makes it possible).

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L). JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L). JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu

Also read: BJP's thumping victory in 3 states, Cong's Telangana flip in numbers

JD(U) MP from Bihar's Sitamarhi constituency Sunil Kumar Pintu made the remarks favouring the saffron party after its poll success, which didn't sit well with his party's leadership. In a sharp retort, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj asked Pintu to resign as party MP.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"If he is so influenced, he should resign from Parliament before the Lok Sabha polls are held. He should take a decision as soon as possible," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the BJP supported the JD(U) MP's statement. "The statement given by the JD(U) MP that ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’ shows that every person understands what the situation is right now," BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna said.

JD(U) was one of the major allies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which severed ties last year. Nitish Kumar had an on-and-off relationship with the saffron party. Earlier, he snapped ties with the BJP in 2013 only to re-join hands in 2017, and again parted ways in 2022.

Get Latest India News and Cyclone Michaung Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
