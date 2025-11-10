After blast near Delhi's Red Fort, Chandni Chowk market to remain closed tomorrow

Delhi's Chandni Chowk market association president Sanjay Bhargaw said that the market will remain closed on Tuesday, November 11, after an explosion occurred near the Lal Quila Metro Station Gate No.1 on Monday evening, killing at least 8 people and injuring several others. Firetenders at the spot after an explosion in a car near the Red Fort, in Delhi on Monday.(ANI)

Panic gripped the area near the Red Fort even as investigating authorities, including the NSG, NIA, and forensic team began their probe into the incident.

Delhi was also immediately put on high alert, and the area of the incident was cordoned off as per safety protocols.

Chandni Chowk market is one of the popular markets in Delhi, which sees heavy footfall, especially during the festive and wedding seasons.

Following the explosion, visual recorded thick plumes of smoke rising in the air as charred vehicles were seen lying on roads.

Talking about the experience of the blast, Sanjay Bhargaw said that it “felt like an earthquake. Our building, nearly 800 metres away, shook.”

According to the officials, several vehicles, including six cars, two e-rickshaws and one autorickshaw, were damaged during the blast. Further, ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control by 7:29 pm.

Delhi police and forensic experts are examining the remains of cars in the aftermath to determine the cause of the explosion.

Locals present at the spot recounted witnessing body parts on the road. “No one could figure out what happened”, a local present at the site said.

Along with Delhi, the entire Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra's Mumbai have also been placed on alert after the blast in Delhi.