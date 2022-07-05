After brief pause, showers to return today, may intensify tomorrow: Met forecast

The Capital recorded little rain on Monday, as the maximum temperature shot up to 36.8 degrees Celsius (°C), 1.1 degrees more than Sunday’s 35.7°C and normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

At 2.30pm on Monday, a temperature of 35°C, along with a relative humidity of 62% brought Delhi’s heat index (HI) or ”real feel” to 46°C, a level that causes significant discomfort.

Temperatures in the city have begun to climb again after a downpour on June 30 (when monsoon arrived in the Capital) brought the mercury down by nearly 12°C to halt a long and sticky spell of heat.

Officials from the weather office said that Delhi is likely to get more rain on Tuesday, with a forecast of light to moderate rainfall. Showers are likely intensify to “moderate to heavy rainfall” on Wednesday and an “orange” alert is already in place for the day, Met officials said.

Tuesday’s forecast shows that while Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to stay around 36°C, the minimum will be around 26°C. This is expected to drop down to 31°C and 24°C respectively on Wednesday, on account of overcast skies and heavy rainfall, IMD said.

“Delhi will see light to moderate spells on Tuesday, but we still have a yellow alert in place. The intensity this week will be highest on Wednesday, where heavy rainfall is predicted. Rains are expected to continue till the weekend, but will reduce to an isolated drizzle by July 8 and 9,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

While Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded 0.6mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Monday, Mayur Vihar recorded 4.5mm rain, followed by 2mm at the Sports Complex station in Akshardham and 1.5mm in Jafarpur.

Between 8.30am on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday, Delhi recorded just 0.1mm of rainfall at Safdarjung, while it received 1.9mm of rainfall on June 2.

On June 1, Delhi recorded a ”very heavy” rainfall spell of 117.1mm, with the monthly rainfall total currently standing at 119.8mm.

The normal monthly average for June is 210.6mm and officials say sustained spells of rain over the week could take the rainfall total close to the monthly average in the first week of July itself.