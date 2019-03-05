After Congress and BJP, BJD now seeks public opinion on poll manifesto

Taking a cue from Congress and BJP, ruling Biju Janata Dal on Tuesday unveiled a programme to seek public opinion to draft its manifesto for the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The ‘Gharey Gharey Shankha: Matamata Diyanti Apana, Palana Karanti Naveen’ (Conch in every house: Opinion by you, Naveen complies) programme, BJD’s booth-level connect exercise, was launched at Kantilo area of Khurda district by chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik coinciding with 103rd birth anniversary of former CM Biju Patnaik.

Naveen Patnaik said members of BJD’s women wing will visit households and hand over forms to collect the views over the government’s performance and their expectations from it.

“People will give their opinion on what more they expect from the government if it comes back to power in the next term. The party would seek suggestions on what demands it will put forth before the Central government. We plan to reach out to 86 lakh people,” said BJD spokesman Arun Sahoo. He claimed that the Naveen Patnaik government has fulfilled all its promises made in the manifesto for 2014 elections.

Opposition BJP which is making a serious bid to topple BJD seems to have already stolen a march in this aspect. In January this year, the state unit of BJP started its direct communication with the people for preparation of manifesto by launching a website.

“BJP aims to build a modern, prosperous and vibrant Odisha and India. So we sought people’s cooperation and valuable suggestion to prepare our manifesto,” said senior BJP leader Biswabhushan Harichandan who heads the party’s manifesto drafting committee.

Congress, hit by desertions, is also ahead of BJD in manifesto preparation as it is adopting the Chhatisgarh model. Buoyed by the victory in Assembly polls in Chhatisgarh, backed by a popular manifesto, Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik said public participation in preparation of manifesto will be a key factor in the election.

Congress has already appointed manifesto process coordinators in each of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies to consult people and include their feedback.

“The manifesto process coordinators visited different districts since last two months and met various groups. During the interaction, weavers groups expressed worry over declining earnings while Asha workers said that they work day and night, but the salary is low,” said Niranjan Patnaik.

Following feedback on lack of safety for women, Congress would include the promise of a dedicated Women Safety Officer in each of the gram panchayats. “Our party would also distribute marriage kit for women containing cash and other items in it,” Niranjan Patnaik added.

