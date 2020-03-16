After first coronavirus case, Odisha asks foreigners to register their arrival in the state

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 17:52 IST

Shortly after Odisha registered its first case of coronavirus, the state government ordered all foreigners to register their arrival into state and quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The government also announced an incentive of Rs 15,000 per person for those foreigners who will register themselves. The failure to do so, said the government, will be considered a crime.

An official in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar said that a researcher who recently returned from Italy tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19. The 33-year-old, who reached Delhi from Italy on March 6 and travelled to Bhubaneswar by train on March 12, is being treated at the Capital Hospital in the Odisha capital.

“His condition is stable and he is not showing any other complications,” Odisha government’s chief spokesperson on coronavirus cases Subroto Bagchi told reporters.

The man consulted a doctor on March 13, complaining of fever and headache, and was admitted to the hospital’s isolation ward the next day.’

As he travelled by train from Delhi to Bhubaneswar, the state government has launched a “contact tracing exercise”, Bagchi said. His family members have been quarantined and kept under observation.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 110, Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Monday. Globally, the disease has killed 6,000 people and infected more than one lakh people.