After HT report, Delhi civic body begins removing illegal structures at encroached Zamrudpur monuments

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday launched an anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal structures at the heritage monuments in south Delhi’s Zamrudpur village near Greater Kailash-1, the MCD stated in a statement.

HT had earlier reported on August 10 how these Lodhi-era tombs, listed by the Delhi government as Grade 1 heritage buildings, were walled off on most sides.

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During the drive, walls and illegal structures raised inside the monuments—which were being used as cattle sheds and storage areas—were torn down. Illegal gates were removed, and ten truckloads of debris and garbage were removed, the civic body stated.

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HT had earlier reported on August 10 how these Lodhi-era tombs, listed by the Delhi government as Grade 1 heritage buildings, were walled off on most sides by unplanned houses and, in some cases, were doubling up as storehouses, cattle sheds or even garbage dumps.

On Monday, the Supreme Court pulled up the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding the condition of the Capital’s heritage monuments after taking cognisance of media reports highlighting extensive encroachment at Lodhi-era tombs in Zamrudpur.

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{{^usCountry}} The court also summoned the additional commissioner of MCD to appear and explain the conduct. The matter has been posted for October 7. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also summoned the additional commissioner of MCD to appear and explain the conduct. The matter has been posted for October 7. {{/usCountry}}

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MCD, in a statement, stated that a “crackdown on illegal encroachments at heritage monument sites in Zamrudpur village in south zone” has been initiated in a matter pending in the Supreme Court.

“A joint team of various departments of MCD, along with the help of police , carried out the drive using machines and manpower. Three iron gates causing hindrance in entry to the structure were also removed,” MCD stated. “Further anti-encroachment action will be undertaken in the coming days,” it added. The tombs were built by Zamrud Khan, a powerful Afghan noble during the reign of Sikandar Lodhi in the late 15th century.

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