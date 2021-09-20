After India’s record vaccine doses on PM Modi's birthday, Nadda’s advice to oppn

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday targeted the opposition parties over the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, saying that they should introspect over their comments about the central programme which has proven to be the largest and the fastest in the world.

Addressing reporters after paying a visit to the vaccination centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Nadda, said, “The opposition parties should introspect over their silence on 25 million vaccine doses administered on September 17.”

The BJP president pointed out that when crores of Indian citizens were standing behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the vaccination drive successful, opposition parties, for the past one year, were giving irresponsible and laughable statements.

"They should think what impression they have left on the society and their role in a democracy," Nadda further told reporters.

It was Nadda's second visit to the AIIMS vaccination centre since the drive began in January this year. He interacted with people who came for their vaccination at the centre and the medical staff and thanked them for making the drive a success.

His attack on the opposition comes days after PM Modi questioned why some political parties in India developed a fever when over 25 million doses were administered on his birthday. In an interaction with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the inoculation drive in Goa on September 18, Modi said, "I have heard of vaccine beneficiaries developing side effects. However, for the first time, I saw that a political party developed fever late last night after India achieved its vaccination record. Is there any logic to this?"

PM Modi’s remarks came after senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram asked why the government had to wait until the Prime Minister's birthday to administer record doses. “Suppose the PM's birthday was on December 31 then would the 2.5 crore vaccinations have been done only on the last day of the year? Vaccination is not like cutting a cake on a birthday,” Chidambaram tweeted.

India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded the 800 million mark with 3,778,296 doses administered in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Monday. Of the total doses administered, 603,666,773 people have received the first dose and the remaining 204,901,371 are fully vaccinated, i.e given both doses.

