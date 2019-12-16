e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / India News / After Jamia and AMU, Nadwa in Lucknow erupts in protest over citizenship law

After Jamia and AMU, Nadwa in Lucknow erupts in protest over citizenship law

The students raised slogans in support of students of Delhi’s Jamia university, the police said.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2019 12:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police close gate of Nadwa college where students protested against the new citizenship law.
Police close gate of Nadwa college where students protested against the new citizenship law.(ANI Photo)
         

After Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), violence broke out at Nadwa college in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow over the new citizenship law.

A group of students Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, or Nadwa college, had on Sunday night attempted to come outside and reportedly raised slogans against the arrest of Jamia students by Delhi Police. The teams of Uttar Pradesh Police were rushed to the spot who along with the Nadwa administration took the students inside.

But on Monday morning, the number of protesters started swelling up and the police had to close the gate of the college from outside.

“There was stone pelting for about 30 seconds when around 150 people had come out to protest and raise slogans. The situation is normal now, students are going back to their classrooms,” said Lucknow Superintendent of Police, Kalanidhi Naithani.

The students were raising slogans in support of students of Delhi’s Jamia university, who clashed with the police on Sunday during a protest against the amended citizenship law.

There were protests by students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) too in supported the Jamia agitation. After a clash between the police and protesting students, the university adminstration announced closure of the institution till January 5. “Students have been asked to vacate their hostels,” AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid said.

Officials said at least 60 students were injured in the clashes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a statement after protests at AMU campus. “People should not pay any attention to the rumours about Citizenship Amendment Act being spread by some vested interests,” he said in the statement, assuring that the state government is committed to provide security to every citizen of Uttar Pradesh.

The AMU campus has been sealed and heavy patrolling is underway, university officials said on Monday.

After the police crackdown on the Jamia students, protests erupted on campuses across the country. Students of Moulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), in Hyderabad, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi and Kolkata’s Jadavpur University also held demonstrations in solidarity with the Jamia students.

tags
top news
After Jamia, Nadwa in Lucknow erupts in protest over citizenship law
After Jamia, Nadwa in Lucknow erupts in protest over citizenship law
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
Let rioting stop, says Chief Justice on crackdown on Jamia, AMU protesters
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Mamata to hold rally against citizenship law amid protests across the state
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Scared, angry, confused: Assam struggling to find a fine balance
Selection mistake? 3 reasons why India lost 1st ODI in Chennai
Selection mistake? 3 reasons why India lost 1st ODI in Chennai
Sedan over SUVs: Why Tesla’s Model 3 is trouncing big E-boys from Jaguar, Audi
Sedan over SUVs: Why Tesla’s Model 3 is trouncing big E-boys from Jaguar, Audi
People watching on TV can’t dictate on-field game: Kohli on Jadeja run out
People watching on TV can’t dictate on-field game: Kohli on Jadeja run out
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mamata BanerjeeJamia Milia Islamia UniversityAishwarya Raicitizenship lawRishabh PantAmitabh BachchanICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news