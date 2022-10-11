After Kota, Jhalwar visit, Pilot assesses crop losses in Tonk

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday sought timely compensation for crop losses amid untimely rainfall as he arrived in his assembly constituency of Tonk after visiting Kota and Jhalwar in what is seen as part of preparations for the polls in Rajasthan due next year.

He said parts of the state received excessive rains, which led to losses to farmers. “A meeting of district administration was held...directed them to provide compensation under crop insurance and disaster management. Our effort is that they should get maximum financial assistance in this challenging time.”

Pilot referred to a shortage of fertilizers and said he has spoken to the agricultural department. “...complaints of black marketing of fertilizers have been received and the officials have been asked to take strict action.”

In Kota, Pilot earlier on Monday said the Congress came to power in Rajasthan in 2018 under his leadership thanks to the hard work of their workers while underlining the need for working collectively to retain it.

“Our goal is to retain power in the 2023 assembly polls, and we all are collectively working in this direction,” he told journalists in Kota.

Pilot, who later visited former chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s constituency of Jhalawar, said they won the last election because of the farmers, youths, and the poor. “It is our collective responsibility to fulfil the expectation of workers and the public.”

The comments underlining the need to work collectively came days after the ruling Congress was plunged into disarray when legislators loyal to chief minister Ashok Gehlot threatened to bring the government down unless he gets to pick his successor.

Scores of Congress lawmakers, considered close to Gehlot, met at the residence of minister Shanti Dhariwal in a show of strength and threatened to resign. They insisted they want the new chief minister to be from the 102 legislators, who supported Gehlot when Pilot rebelled against him in 2020.

It is widely believed that Congress’s top leadership wanted Pilot to become the chief minister after Gehlot.

The legislators opposed the one-line resolution that was likely to be adopted at a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party meeting authorising the party president to pick the new chief minister.

The controversy prompted Gehlot to opt out of the poll for the Congress’s top post on October 17. He was expected to resign as chief minister to contest the election as per the Congress’ one-man-one-post rule.

Congress leaders familiar with the matter said Pilot’s visits to Kota, Jhalawar, and Jhalrapatan are part of an attempt to boost the morale of his supporters.

