After KTR's 'pack your bags', BJP posts video; says ‘AIMIM monster in TRS backyard’

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday posted a video where some cops were apparently being threatened allegedly by AIMIM corporators. Referring to Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao's earlier tweet to a startup to 'pack your bags and move to Hyderabad' given the state of affairs in Karnataka, the BJP leader said this is what happened in the backyard of the TRS. The incident took place in Hyderabad's Bholakpur and corporator Mohd Ghouseuddin has been arrested on Wednesday after his video went viral.

Soon after the privileged dynast sanctimoniously preached that businesses must pack bags and move to Hyderabad, AIMIM Corporator stripped the veneer off TRS’s face, and reminded them that even police is not safe in Telangana...

TRS must first manage the monster in their backyard. pic.twitter.com/yevudu5ZUI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 6, 2022

Request @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty



No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations https://t.co/zLbxa8WZW2 — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 6, 2022

The video was quite viral on social media and KTR's attention was already brought to it by social media users. The minister asked Telangana DGP to look into the incident and said no such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana, irrespective of political affiliations.

KTR, who is very active on Twitter, has been condemning the state of affairs in Karnataka as the state has been mired in a slew of controversies including the hijab row, ban on Muslim Traders and now the azaan.

On March 31, KTR asked the founder of Kharabook, a startup, to pack his bags and move to Hyderabad as the founder complained of bad roads, daily power cuts, poor quality water supply etc. "We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze. More importantly our Govt’s focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth," KTR tweeted.

The tweet triggered a reply from Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar who said by the end of 2023, with the Congress back in power, Bengaluru's glory as India's best city will be restored.

TO Shivakumar's tweet, KTR said, "Let Hyderabad & Bengaluru compete healthily on creating jobs for our youngsters & prosperity for our great nation. Let’s focus on infra, IT&BT, not on Halal & Hijab."