After Lalu Yadav suffers fracture, son Tejashwi shares health update

Tejashwi Yadav on Monday shared a health update about his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad who fractured his right shoulder after suffering a fall at his house in Patna. Speaking to news agency ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said his father had to be taken to a hospital in the early hours of Monday, but, according to the doctors, he was stable, he added. The RJD supremo was admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna.

A day ago, the former Bihar chief minister reportedly fell on the stairs of his house on 10 Circular Road in Patna and had to be rushed to a hospital. Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi on Monday said: “As per doctors he is stable, had to be brought in at 3.30 am.”

A medical superintendent of the hospital was quoted as telling ANI: “Lalu Prasad Yadav reached our emergency at around 3.30 am at night. His condition was unstable due to his recent shoulder accident. Doctors observing him in ICU, condition stable.”

Speaking on Lalu's health condition on Sunday, his eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti said, “He is taking rest and is doing fine now.” A close aide of Lalu was quoted as telling PTI: "Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines."

Prasad suffers from many health complications and had been planning a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems, PTI said.

Convicted in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court at Ranchi, the RJD supremo was released on bail a couple of months ago.

(With agency inputs)