CBI court allows release of Lalu's passport for renewal
CBI court allows release of Lalu’s passport for renewal

Prabhat Kumar, the politician’s lawyer, said Lalu Prasad Yadav, 74, was likely to travel to Singapore for kidney treatment
RJD chief Lalu Prasad. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 11:22 AM IST
ByVishal Kant

RANCHI: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday ordered the release of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s passport deposited as part of bail conditions after his conviction in a corruption case, his lawyer said.

Prabhat Kumar, the lawyer, said Yadav, 74, was likely to travel to Singapore for kidney treatment. “The court has allowed the release of his passport. We are likely to get it by tomorrow [Wednesday]. Our client will now apply for its renewal. After renewal, we would again deposit it with the court and apply for its release whenever he gets an appointment for treatment abroad,” he said.

Kumar said that they applied for passport release as its validity was due to end. “We need to get it renewed or else he would not be able for an appointment with any hospital abroad.”

Prasad, who is suffering from several ailments including related kidneys, is out on bail.

    Vishal Kant

    Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure.

