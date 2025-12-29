After Pimpri-Chinchwad, NCP factions join hands for Pune civic polls

The two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions on Monday announced their alliance for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, a day after saying they would jointly contest the civic polls in adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad. Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar shared the stage on Sunday amid growing warmth within the family. (HT PHOTO/FILE)

The move came as the NCP – Sharadchandra Pawar, or NCP – SP, skipped a meeting of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for seat-sharing talks for the PMC polls on Sunday, and prompted Congress to signal readiness to contest the elections independently as nomination deadlines neared.

The tie-up of the NCP factions for the civic polls will be their first since they split in 2023 when Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle, Sharad Pawar. The two leaders shared the stage at the inauguration of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence on Sunday amid growing warmth within the family, projecting rare public unity.

NCP – SP lawmaker Rohit Pawar said the decision regarding alliance in Pune was taken after considering the sentiments of party workers, who favoured contesting the civic polls together. “After NCP – SP city chief Prashant Jagtap left the party, several workers met Supriya Sule and conveyed that, come what may, NCP – SP should go with the ‘clock’ [NCP]. Since these are elections of party workers, the decision has been taken keeping their sentiments in mind,” Rohit Pawar said.

He said bringing cadres from both sides together was crucial in the face of strong competition. “To ensure the elections become easier for both NCPs and to fight a mighty opposition, this alliance has been forged,” he said. He added that the understanding covers Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar told party workers in Talawade that the Pawar family has begun to unite. “While facing these civic polls, NCP and NCP – SP are going ahead together. Accordingly, this family has begun to reunite.”

Rohit Pawar sought to dispel speculation about a merger. “There is no talk of merging the two parties. The alliance has been forged only for Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune,” he said. He added that Sharad Pawar was not directly involved in the decision. “His view was that party workers are important and their opinions matter most in civic polls.” He said a seat-sharing formula has been finalised.

People aware of the matter said discussions were underway for a tie-up for the Nanded civic polls too.

The Congress on Sunday announced an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. It will contest 165 of the 227 seats. The VBA will field candidates in 62 wards. The Congress-VBA tie-up makes the BMC polls a contest between them and Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena, and Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena alliances.