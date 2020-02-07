After PM Modi’s Fit India dart, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has this tweet for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 11:40 IST

Union minister of state for youth affairs and sports Kiren Rijiju has followed his boss, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking a jibe at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury further.

While taking repeated digs at the opposition, the Prime Minister chose to hit out at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who had been rising from his seat to object to his speech during the discussion on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to Parliament.

Modi had turned to youth and sports minister Kiren Rijiju, saying that he wanted to congratulate Chowdhury.

“Every time I see and listen to Adhir babu, I feel like congratulating Kirin Rijiju, who has run the Fit India campaign and Adhir ji promotes the Fit India campaign so well. He delivers his speeches and along with it gyms (exercises) as well. I thank him (Chowdhury) for campaigning for Fit India,” Modi had said.

A day later, the Union sports minister tweeted his “dedication” as well as a 38-second clip of him doing several yoga poses.

I dedicate this 'Yoga' sesson to Congress Parliamentary Party Leader in Lok Sabha Shri Adhir Ranjan Choudhury ji for his promotion of #FitIndiaMovement 🙏 pic.twitter.com/58C93JNtwx — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 7, 2020

“I dedicate this ‘Yoga’ session to Shri Adhir Ranjan Choudhury ji for his promotion of #FitIndiaMovement 🙏,” Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

The Prime Minister had taken several potshots at Congress and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as he tackled the opposition criticism over the amended citizenship law among several others.