After polling day, Baby Kejriwal again fails to meet CM Kejriwal

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 20:29 IST

Aam Aadmi Party’s special guest, Baby Kejriwal, who stole the show at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s swearing in ceremony couldn’t meet the AAP Chief on Sunday.

This is not the first time the baby caught all the eyeballs except the Chief Minister himself. On January 11, after celebrations erupted at the AAP office amid counting of votes, one-year-old Aavyan Tomar -- son of AAP supporters Rahul Tomar and Meenakshi Tomar -- was seen with the party supporters but Aavyan and his family reportedly could not meet the AAP chief.

However, later the AAP had invited the baby and his family for the swearing in ceremony. Making the announcement, AAP had tweeted, “Big Announcement: Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior.”

During the swearing in ceremony on Sunday, Aavyan Tomar was centre of attraction at AAP Chief’s big day as all the AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha and Somnath Bharati took turns to get a selfie clicked with him.

Tomar was wearing a red sweater, black muffler and spectacles and moustaches completed his look as the Delhi Chief Minister.

This isn’t the first time that the couple -- Rahul and Meenakshi Tomar -- have shown their support for the party by dressing their child as the AAP chief. Five years ago, their then four-year-old daughter -- Fairy Tomar -- had made a similar appearance and gone viral on social media as ‘Little Kejriwal’.