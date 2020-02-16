e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / After polling day, Baby Kejriwal again fails to meet CM Kejriwal

After polling day, Baby Kejriwal again fails to meet CM Kejriwal

During the swearing in ceremony on Sunday, Aavyan Tomar was centre of attraction at AAP Chief’s big day as all the AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha and Somnath Bharati took turns to get a selfie clicked with him.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 20:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Aavyan Tomar was wearing a red sweater, black muffler and spectacles and moustaches completed his look as the Delhi Chief Minister.
Aavyan Tomar was wearing a red sweater, black muffler and spectacles and moustaches completed his look as the Delhi Chief Minister.(HT Photo)
         

Aam Aadmi Party’s special guest, Baby Kejriwal, who stole the show at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s swearing in ceremony couldn’t meet the AAP Chief on Sunday.

This is not the first time the baby caught all the eyeballs except the Chief Minister himself. On January 11, after celebrations erupted at the AAP office amid counting of votes, one-year-old Aavyan Tomar -- son of AAP supporters Rahul Tomar and Meenakshi Tomar -- was seen with the party supporters but Aavyan and his family reportedly could not meet the AAP chief.

However, later the AAP had invited the baby and his family for the swearing in ceremony. Making the announcement, AAP had tweeted, “Big Announcement: Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior.”

During the swearing in ceremony on Sunday, Aavyan Tomar was centre of attraction at AAP Chief’s big day as all the AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha and Somnath Bharati took turns to get a selfie clicked with him.

Tomar was wearing a red sweater, black muffler and spectacles and moustaches completed his look as the Delhi Chief Minister.

This isn’t the first time that the couple -- Rahul and Meenakshi Tomar -- have shown their support for the party by dressing their child as the AAP chief. Five years ago, their then four-year-old daughter -- Fairy Tomar -- had made a similar appearance and gone viral on social media as ‘Little Kejriwal’.

tags
top news
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
From Education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
From Education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news