'Kashi, Mathura appear to be waking up after Ram temple in Ayodhya,' says CM Yogi

After the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the temple town of Kashi appears to be waking up, as are Mathura, Vrindavan, Vindhyavasini Dham and Naimish Dham, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

There has been no communal riot in the state, he told the BJP's one-day state executive meeting in Lucknow and mentioned recent festivals to say that for the first time in the state the namaz on the last Friday before Eid was not held on roads.

Adityanath referred to the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor to say one lakh devotees visit Kashi every day and the place is proving the significance of its name in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

"Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti were held peacefully. This was the first time that the last Friday namaz before Eid was not held on the streets. For namaz there is a place of worship, the mosques where their religious programmes can be held," he said.

Mentioning the removal of loudspeakers from religious places, he said, "You must have seen how the unnecessary noise was got rid of."

At the first state executive meeting of the BJP after the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, he asked the party workers to start preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and move forward with the target of winning 75 out of the state's 80 seats.

In 2019, the BJP had won 62 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh while its ally Apna Dal (S) registered victory in two seats.

Referring to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, he said, "After the beginning of the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the waking up ('angdai') of Kashi is before us."

"All pilgrimage centres like Mathura Vrindavan, Vindhyavasini Dham, Naimish Dham are once again waking up ('angdai li'). In this situation we all have to move forward once again," the chief minister said.

His remarks came amid legal proceedings over the temple-mosque disputes in Mathura and Varanasi, also known as Kashi.

At the meeting, Adityanath said, "We have to prepare the ground for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from now only. We should move ahead with the target of winning 75 seats."

"With people's help and by dint of our hard work during Covid, we got better results in the assembly polls. In the 2024 general elections, under the leadership of PM Modi, we have to march ahead with the target of winning 75 seats in Uttar Pradesh."

Congratulating Modi for completing eight years as prime minister, Adityanath said with the 2024 roadmap, the BJP will succeed in achieving its target.

Adityanath said the perception about the state changed after 2017 while asserting that Uttar Pradesh is leading the country in over four dozen schemes.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving ahead to become a new India, and the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India is also ready.

He also asserted that the people of the state have rejected "all the conspiracies of the opposition".

"When the government and the opposition reached out to every citizen, its result was that people rejected all sorts of propaganda, conspiracies, alliances and mega-alliances. They reposed their faith in the BJP and gave a two-thirds mandate to the BJP. Those who had dreamt that they will hatch conspiracies and an image will be created and through a fractured mandate, they will take forward their loot machinery, all of that was unmasked," Adityanath said.

"We had gone to the people's court (2022 assembly elections) with the 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra'. We moved forward with 130 promises, and in the first budget itself, we touched 97 promises, and a provision of ₹54,883 crore has been made for this. Without these 'sankalp' (promises), there is no 'vikalp' (alternative)," Adityanath said and asserted that all these promises will be fulfilled.

Earlier, addressing the meeting, BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh congratulated PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and senior party leaders and the people of the state for the party's victory in the assembly polls.

Addressing the party workers, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "All the workers should know that our (BJP) foundation is our workers, and the organisation is our biggest strength. The organisation is bigger than the government, and if there is an organisation, only then the government is possible. We came to power in 2014 thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2017, nobody was ready to accept that we will form the government, but on the basis of the strength of the party workers and organisation, and the leadership of Modi ji, we formed the government with a huge majority."

"In 2019, once again, we formed the government (at the Centre) under Modi ji's leadership. The 2019 win was historic. In 2022, anti-national forces got activated, and said that if the BJP is stopped in UP, then Modi could be stopped (from coming to power) in Delhi. But the result is in front of all of us, and we formed the government once again (in the state)," Maurya said.

Another Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that in the past eight years, PM Modi has taken the country to greater heights.

National vice-president and party in-charge of UP Radha Mohan Singh said that in every part of the world, Prime Minister Modi has made his presence felt.

The party passed a resolution condoling the death of former UP Chief Minister Kalya Singh, Samajwadi Party leader and Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Council Ahmad Hasan and other leaders.